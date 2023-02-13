Samsung's Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and foldable devices are getting the One UI 5.1 update

What you need to know

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S23 series with One UI 5.1 onboard.

The update is now rolling out to older flagship models, starting with units across Europe.

The update comes with a number of enhancements to the Gallery, Bixby, multitasking, and more.

After the successful rollout of One UI 5 to most of its Galaxy devices last year, Samsung has already begun to roll out its next major feature update to most of its premier-tier smartphones as of Monday. One UI 5.1 is an incremental update featured on the Galaxy S23 series, but it comes packed with a number of features that users should be excited about.

Multiple reports are indicating Samsung has been on a spree in rolling out One UI 5.1 update to its flagship Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 series, as noted by XDA Developers. The update rollout is further picked up by Samsung's latest foldable phones alongside their predecessor models.

As mentioned, One UI 5.1 is an incremental update to One UI 5, based on Android 13. The new iteration brings productivity and performance enhancements next to new Gallery features.

(Image credit: Robbie-35 / Samsung Community)

For instance, users can quickly change the color and tone of their selfies with the new "Effects" button. The One UI 5.1 also brings Expert RAW mode to the camera app, making it easier to access for those interested in getting control of the images they capture.

The added Gallery features involve a noteworthy search option that lets users search for multiple people at a time, either by typing their names or faces. It also includes the ability to spot familiar faces from the gallery and suggests adding them to a shared family album. In addition, users will see image remastering features and revamped photo information when swiping up from an image.

Several improvements are coming to multitasking as well. Users can easily minimize or maximize an app window by dragging one of the corners rather than looking for options. It will be super beneficial to foldable Galaxy devices, in particular, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The other nifty features with the update comprise changes coming for wallpapers, routines, weather, Samsung Internet browser, and more. The new update also allows Bixby to take over calls automatically, a similar feature to Google Assistant's Call Screen feature. A new battery widget lets users check their connected devices' battery percentages on the home screen.

The One UI 5.1 is a significant update to the aforementioned Galaxy devices, and for now, it seems that the latest update is being rolled out first to the European markets. Users across the U.S. and Asian markets will likely see the update starting this week.

The said Galaxy device owners can navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to check for the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update in their regions.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)