Leaked Oppo Find N5 renders show off the upcoming foldable in new angles

Evan Blass has shared leaked renders of the Oppo Find N5 from new angles, revealing the foldable's design.

Oppo previously shared official teasers for the Find N5, but those didn't show the device's overall build.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to debut in North America as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo is teasing its next foldable, the Oppo Find N5, and specifically calling out its thinness compared to the competition. Just yesterday, the company showed off the lack of a visible crease on the Oppo Find N5 in a social media post. However, none of these official teasers have shown off every color of the Find N5, which is what Evan Blass delivered in leaked renders on his Substack.

The leaked renders reveal that Oppo will offer the Find N5 in black, white, and purple colorways. It looks similarly to the Oppo Find N3, with a large circular rear camera system and an Oppo logo etched in the back. The front shows off the more material changes, including display glass that blends directly into the frame and hinge.

This is yet another clue that the Find N5, rumored to measure just 4.2mm when unfolded, will be the thinnest and most compact foldable yet. Most folding phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have some kind of metal border on the left side of the device, where the cover screen meets the hinge.

However, if these leaks are correct, the Oppo Find N5 might not have such a metal frame bezel on the left side of the foldable. This would make the Find N5 much easier to use left-handed, as a large frame or bezel requires lefties to reach further to get to certain parts of the cover screen.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to also arrive in North America as the OnePlus Open 2, just like the Find N3 and the original Open. OnePlus' variant will include slight tweaks, like a revamped camera arrangement, and could include new colorways and finish option. For example, the first Open was available in a vegan leather back.

For the most part, the OnePlus Open 2 should just be a rebadged version of the Oppo Find N5. If recent leaks and teasers are any indication, that probably isn't a bad thing.