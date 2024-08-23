Instagram is letting you share songs right from your profile

What you need to know

Instagram is rolling out a MySpace-inspired feature where you can add your favorite song directly to your profile.

You can add a track to your profile bio, and visitors can play or pause it as they wish—no autoplay like on MySpace.

You can choose from a wide range of artists and even pick a 30-second clip to feature.

Instagram is rolling out a nostalgic throwback to the MySpace days, letting users highlight their favorite songs right on their profiles.

According to Meta's recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the new feature lets you add your favorite songs right into your profile bio. It stays put until you decide to change it.

🎵You can now add music to your @instagram profile (karaoke skills not included) 🎤

Unlike MySpace's autoplay, however, people visiting your profile can play or pause the track whenever they want.

Before, users could personalize their profiles with their name, pronouns, bio, links, and banners. But the static text and links made it all feel a bit dull.

The new update adds a dynamic twist to profiles by letting you include music. It’s a cool way to show off your personality and give a peek into your current music tastes on the Meta-owned social app.

The library offers a ton of artists to pick from, and you can also choose a specific 30-second clip to feature on your profile. But keep in mind that, as The Verge points out, Instagram limits you to just that short segment.

To set a song on your profile, open Instagram, go to "Edit Profile," and scroll down to the new "Music" section. Tap it, then search for your favorite artist or track to feature.

To swap out or ditch the song, head back to "Edit Profile" or just tap the song on your profile. A menu will slide in where you can either remove the track or pick a new one.

Music has been part of Instagram for a while with Stories and feed posts. Now, the platform has upped the game by letting you add a song to your profile, so you can show off your musical taste even more.

Instagram's new profile music feature might just tickle your MySpace nostalgia. MySpace might have long faded from the scene, but its old-school profile jams are back on Instagram, bringing a mix of nostalgia and giggles to your feed.