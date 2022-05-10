Google I/O 2022: How to watch the keynote

Google I/O is one of the most exciting events of the year, giving us a chance to see what Google has in store for Android, Wear OS, AI, and tons of other products that help shape our lives and fuel our mobile experiences. On Wednesday, we expect to hear a lot about what's in store over the next year during the keynote, so you definitely don't want to miss it.

Just like last year's event, Google I/O 2022 is happening virtually, so average Joes like us won't be able to attend in person. However, practically anyone can attend virtually by registering online, which will also get you into the developer keynote and other sessions for deep dives into the latest products and announcements.

Fortunately, Google is livestreaming the keynote on YouTube for anyone to tune in and watch. It will begin on Wednesday, May 11, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. You can set a reminder for yourself so that you don't miss it, and tune in below once the keynote starts. There is also a version that includes American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for those of you that require it. You can follow the link to access that version.

As for what Google could announce at the keynote, there are quite a few possibilities. Of course, we expect there to be a lot of talk about Android 13, which is currently in beta on Google's best Android phones. There will likely be a lot of talk about software, AI, apps, and of course, Search, but we could also get a few hardware announcements like the much-rumored Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch.

You can check out our Google I/O 2022 preview to get an idea of what we expect to see at the event. We also have a list of things we want to see at Google I/O, and our fingers are crossed for these two lists to overlap during the actual event.

Stay tuned, as we'll be covering some of the biggest announcements at Google I/O 2022.