Google shows off its I/O 2022 schedule ahead of the main event

What you need to know

Google has published a webpage outlining what to expect at the upcoming I/O event.

As is customary, the event will begin with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

This year's Google I/O will take place on Wednesday, May 11.

More than two weeks before Google I/O 2022, Google has published a new webpage to tease the upcoming updates that will be unveiled during the event.

The Google I/O website previews the schedule for the developer conference, which begins with a keynote from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as is typical every year. The search giant will also make major product announcements on Day 1 of the event.

Given the numerous leaks and rumors about its first contender for the best Android smartwatch, it's a safe bet that Google will finally show off the Pixel Watch at the event. The rumored device recently gained certification from Bluetooth SIG, shortly after Google filed a trademark application for it.

The Pixel 6a is also expected to make its debut at the event after four models of the device passed through the FCC a couple of weeks ago.

Following the I/O keynote, Google will hold a developer keynote to discuss new updates to developer products and platforms.

The most exciting part for consumers will be when Google unveils everything new about Android, including all of the latest updates for Android 13, Jetpack, tooling, performance, and more.

Of course, the first day of the event will not be complete without Google taking a deep dive into various other topics, including Firebase, Flutter, machine learning for developers, augmented reality, Google Play, Chrome OS, Google Home, and Google Pay.

The second day will be dedicated to technical sessions that will be available on-demand.

That said, the schedule overview may not encompass everything Google has in store for developers and consumers alike. The search giant is expected to unveil more surprises when the main event starts on May 11.