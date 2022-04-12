Four Google Pixel 6a models pass through the FCC, mmWave support included

What you need to know

Three FCC listing suggest that the Pixel 6a release will be happening soon.

Each model has support for different wireless spectrum, suggesting Google will have multiple Pixel 6a models.

The Pixel 6a is said to be powered by the same Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 but carry an even more affordable price tag.

The eventual release of the heavily leaked Pixel 6a looms closer than ever as the device passed through the FCC this week, giving us official governing body records of the phone's existence. What's interesting here is that four separate model numbers were approved by the FCC, spread out over a total of three different listings.

The listings were originally found by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)) and appear as models GB62Z (opens in new tab), G1AZG (opens in new tab), and a combined listing (opens in new tab) for models GX7AS and GB17L. It looks like Google is planning to release multiple models of the Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) that each support different network spectrums, not unlike the Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4a 5G when they were released a few years back.

Specifically, model G1AZG supports mmWave 5G while the others differ in support for various other bands. It could be that Google is planning to release a specific version for each U.S. carrier. There are even rumors of wider International releases when compared to the Pixel 6, which didn't release in many countries like India (opens in new tab).

The Google Pixel 6a is pinned to release with the same Google Tensor processor inside as the more expensive Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Geekbench results (opens in new tab) for the phone appeared the other day and point to some truly excellent performance for a phone that's likely releasing at a mid-range price point.

It's even thought to have the same design language as the Pixel 6 — including the tell-tale camera bar on the back — setting it apart from the swath of similar-looking phones on the market. There's little doubt it'll rocket to the top of the best cheap Android phones (opens in new tab) list and be some real competition for Apple's iPhone SE line.