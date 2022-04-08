Pixel 6a shows up on Geekbench with some surprising results

What you need to know

Google's rumored Pixel 6a has appeared for the first time on Geekbench.

The results show a comparison to the Pixel 6 with the 6a slightly edging it out.

These results also confirm that the Pixel 6a will feature 6GB of RAM.

It's pretty much a foregone conclusion at this point that Google will debut its budget-friendly Pixel 6a in the coming months. What is unknown is when the Pixel 6a will be available for purchase. We've seen a few random leaks and heard some rumors that the device will be announced at Google I/O 2022.

Following the supposed leak of the Pixel 6a's retail packaging, the phone has now appeared on Geekbench (via Reddit.) But instead of just being able to see the overall results, this specific set of results actually shows a comparison between the Pixel 6a and the regular Pixel 6.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

According to the comparison, the Pixel 6a slightly edges out the Pixel 6 in both single-core and multi-core with scores of 1050 and 2833, respectively. Of course, this looks good on paper, but the differences are so minor that it could have just been a luck of the draw for when the Pixel 6a ran through its Geekbench tests.

The results also provide a bit more insight and seem to confirm a bit of what we already knew. For one, it appears that Google's Tensor chip will return in the Pixel 6a, as evidenced by the same processor notifier and processor ID being used for both phones. We can also see that the Pixel 6a carries a codename of "bluejay" matching up with previous rumors, along with using 6GB of RAM. This is a slight downgrade compared to the Pixel 6 with its 8GB of RAM, but comes as little surprise.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Google's Pixel "A" series of devices have always been some of the most impressive and best cheap Android phones ever since the lineup debuted with the Pixel 3a. But there is one rather larger question surrounding the Pixel 6a and that's the price. The Pixel 6 already offers a fantastic value, coming in at just $599 for the base model. And for reference, the Pixel 5a comes in at $449 so things like RAM and a potential camera downgrade would help Google reach the lower price point.

Other rumored specs of the Pixel 6a include a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's also expected to use the same camera system as the one found in the Pixel 5a, along with a 4,800mAh battery and 30W fast charging. The latest rumors and speculation point to an announcement at Google I/O 2022, which is slated to take place on May 11.