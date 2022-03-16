Cryptic Google I/O 2022 puzzle hides the date of the upcoming dev conference

What you need to know

Google has begun its annual ritual of teasing its upcoming developers conference through a mysterious puzzle.

The Google Developers Twitter account asks us to "untangle this string" and promises to provide more clues over time.

The answer will reveal the Google I/O 2022 date, which we expect to be in May.

Previous puzzles have included arcade games, space-themed puzzles, and riddles.

Another year, another bizarre puzzle for internet sleuths to solve. The Google Developers Twitter account revealed a series of string puzzles today that will presumably reveal the date of the upcoming Google I/O 2022 developer conference.

Can you untangle this string? https://t.co/PyiD8ZsMBQ Keep an eye on this thread for more clues. ↓ pic.twitter.com/uaMVzn4wgpMarch 16, 2022 See more

The Google IO puzzle page shows four strings labeled A, B, C, and D and a convoluted UI that lets you increase or decrease the number of dots on each string. You can press buttons labeled "M" and "S" next to each letter, though we don't know what these do yet.

You can press Play to watch the dots loop around each string puzzle. By changing the color of the dots, they make different sounds as they progress. It's possible that Google wants you to solve the puzzle by creating a specific audio sequence.

Puzzle A also has an expandable box that shows the number 31. Perhaps the number of dots is meant to match that number somehow, although you can't actually place 31 dots on one string.

While we don't know yet what this puzzle is meant to reveal, the Twitter account has promised to provide more clues over time, which should help unravel this mystery.

Previous years' puzzles and games have included a game of Breakout counting down to I/O 2021, the "A Collaboration of the Cosmos" puzzle before the cancelled Google I/O 2020, and a riddle teasing the 2019 event.

Last year, Google began teasing its May event in April, so hypothetically, this earlier puzzle timeline could suggest an earlier Google I/O 2022, possibly in April; but the 2020 puzzle appeared two months before the planned event date. Until someone actually solves the puzzle, we can only speculate.

This story is developing.