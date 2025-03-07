Google wants to use your search history to personalize Gemini responses

Gemini's Personalization model taps into your Google Search behaviors.

Google Gemini app on Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

  Google is working on a "Gemini Personalization" model that uses Search history to influence responses.
  The feature is currently functional in the latest version of the Gemini app beta.
  To use the Personalization model, you'll need to share your search history with Gemini and turn Web and Apps Activity on in settings.

Google's advantage in the AI race is that it can integrate Gemini into its existing products and services, and the company looks to be doing just that with new and upcoming features. First, there's AI Mode for Google Search, which is our first look at how search engines will change thanks to AI. It turns out Google is also working on the reverse — using a user's Google Search history to personalize Gemini's AI responses. That's what Google will do with "Gemini Personalization model," as revealed by Android Authority.

Android Authority discovered the unannounced model, which appears to be functional, in version 16.8.31 of the Google app beta. The beta adds a new model, listed as Gemini Personalization. This "experimental" model is described as offering "help based on your Search history." If you choose to connect your Google Search history to Gemini, you'll be able to get more personalized responses to your queries,

"This version of Gemini uses your Google Search history to give you personalized help," the prompt explains. "In order to use it, you'll need to first connect Gemini to your Search history. You can always disconnect it later."

Gemini's personalization mode in a Google app beta.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google notes that a user's search history will only be used to influence the Gemini Personalization model, and not any other models. Additionally, the company says that chats using the Personalize model won't be used to train and improve Gemini. It will be saved in Gemini Apps and Activity, but will be deleted after 60 days.

To use the Gemini Personalization model, you must turn on Web and App Activity in Gemini settings.

Gemini's personalization mode in a Google app beta.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Android Authority's initial tests found that Gemini Personalization was able to accurately call upon a user's Google Search history to respond to queries. Searches dating back to January 2025 were surfaced by Gemini Personalization. The model notes that "some Gemini features are not available in this version."

Being that the Personalization model is functional in the Google app beta, it's possible that this feature launches soon. It could start off as a Gemini Advanced feature for Google One AI Premium users only. Google hasn't publicly announced this feature yet.

