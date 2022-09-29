Google launches 'Results about you' to remove personal information from search results

What you need to know

Google launches its "Results about you" feature for U.S. users.

Using its form-based process, Google will allow users to request any personal or explicit information to be removed from Search.

With this feature launching first in the U.S., Google is open to a global release in the future.

Google has announced another way it's bringing more privacy and control for your personal information on Search.

Google made the announcement via a tweet, detailing the new "Results about you" feature during the Search on 2022 event. This new tool will allow users to request the removal of search results that may contain personal identifying factors such as a person's phone number, home address, or even email.

Google explains that to use this new feature, you'll need to tap (or click) on the three dots beside any search result, open the "About this result" panel, and click/tap "Remove result."

This new feature started rolling out to users in the U.S. on September 28. The company stated in its series of tweets that this new feature is being eyed for a global launch at some point in the future.

Today, we're rolling out the “Results about you” tool for Google Search, making it easy to request the removal of search results that lead to content with personally identifying information, such as your personal phone number, home address or email address… pic.twitter.com/8D4eZ3JftvSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Google says this new feature should provide a more accessible experience when requesting the removal of other types of identifying information like sharing non-consensual explicit images and content from sites with "exploitive removal practices." The other ways in which Google's new "Results about you" can help remove your personal information are explained in detail via its new help page.

However, another tool Google is looking to implement in early 2023 is an optional alert feature. These alerts are designed to notify you if new pieces of your private information appear in a search query. The company sees this as a way to grab your attention and provide you with a way of quickly requesting the removal of such results.

Google informs that any removal requests can be made about your personal information globally by anyone through its form-based process, at least until the company rolls out the new method to more regions.

While this new "Results about you" feature has its aim set on your privacy, Google has also revealed improvements coming to Search as well as providing personalized results.