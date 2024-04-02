Pixel Watch's April update goes live with new features and bug fixes

What you need to know

Google introduces new features with the April 2024 update to the Pixel Watch.

It brings haptics to the current time when a user gestures on the watch face.

The update also brings improvements to auto brightness settings.

Google announced today (Apr. 3) that its first-gen Pixel Watch will receive the April 2024 update. In the announcement post, the Pixel Watch support team shared the new update bearing the build number TWD9.240405.001. Its rollout has begun, and it is likely to reach all Pixel Watch owners over the next week, per their carriers and device models.

The global firmware rollout “includes new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users.” It additionally brings a Vibration Watch feature, and as the name suggests, users will notice the current time playing haptics whenever a Pixel Watch user utilizes gestures on the watch face.

Additionally, users can also experience improvements in auto brightness functionality on the Pixel Watch. With the new update, the relevant auto-brightness settings will improve, allowing “users to perceive the difference when switching levels easily.”

Pixel Watch owners can head over to their smartwatch’s Settings> System> System Updates and tap on the “Your watch is up to date” screen to check for the OTA update, per the rollout timeline, as mentioned earlier.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

While it seems like a minor monthly update to the original Pixel Watch, it is still unclear whether it includes the recently spotted tracking app downloads feature. For the unaware, the Pixel Watch tested a new progress bar for app updates downloaded via Google Play Store, similar to what we see on Pixel phones, like the Pixel 8 Pro.

That said, the latest firmware release comes along with the March feature drop, which brought some noteworthy features to the original Pixel Watch. The notable ones included were pace training, heart zone training, and auto workout mode—all of which were previously exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2. Additionally, Pixel Watch owners also received the Fitbit Relax app as a guide to users’ breathing exercises.