Pixel 8 gets several bug fixes with first official Android 14 update

What you need to know

Google addresses the storage issue on Pixel phones, which was discovered following the Android 14 update.

The bug has been fixed with the latest November 2023 update release for Android 14-supported Pixel handsets.

The update also includes several bug fixes and improvements for Pixel devices from the Pixel 4a 5G and newer.

Google is rolling out the November 2023 update for its Pixel lineup starting today, which includes all the models that support the company's latest Android 14 operating system. The models range from Pixel 4a (5G) and above, including the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet. The update should be hitting your Pixel devices throughout the week.

In its community post, Google shared the latest update, which brings several bug fixes and improvements. These include system-wide fixes such as instability caused when other apps request an app no longer installed on your Pixel device, like the Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, some Pixel devices with multiple users enabled have faced some storage issues and kept the device in a reboot loop. After addressing the storage issues concerning devices ranging from Pixel 6 and up to Pixel 8 series after the Android 14 update rolled out last month, this should be fixed with the latest November 2023 update.

There are other user interface problems fixed with the latest firmware release, including fixes for disappearing desktop icons after unlocking the device. There is another tiny wallpaper misalignment problem that has been addressed as well. Additionally, touch screen jerkiness on some Pixel devices during touch registration has been fixed, too.

The other nifty fixes include fixing the green flash issue on Pixel phones when the display is turned off in specific scenarios. Also, NFC instability in certain conditions has been addressed with the latest release.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The global November 2023 update firmware releases for Pixel models include UP1A.231105.001 for the Pixel 4a 5G through the Pixel 5a, while the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 7a receive build UP1A.231105.003. The Pixel 8 series will receive build UD1A.231105.004.

While it is good to see the new monthly update being released on time, it is still unclear whether it fixes the connectivity and overheating problems that some Pixel 8 series owners have been complaining about.

Regarding rolling out updates and feature drops, Google has promised seven years of updates, including security patches and feature drops, for its latest Pixel 8 series. It marked a noteworthy standard for other OEM makers to compete with.