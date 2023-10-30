Google vows to fix Android 14's crippling storage problem on Pixels

What you need to know

Google is finally addressing the inability to access storage on its devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 8 series after installing Android 14.

Users are faced with the option of factory resetting their device and losing all of their data, and if declined, they encounter a "Pixel is starting" loop.

Google hasn't given a concrete timeframe for when the system update should roll out. However, it has rolled out a Play Systems update to try and keep a cap on things.

To start the week, Google acknowledges a problem for several Pixel devices that have appeared after its latest OS release.

According to a Pixel community post, Google formally addresses the inability to access storage on the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 Pro for Android 14 users with multiple profiles. The post adds this problem is affecting those with additional users, guests, restricted profiles, and child users on a single Pixel phone.

The problem is leaving many users with no choice but to factory reset their devices. However, this goes without saying: completely rebooting the phone will erase all data that hasn't been backed up either on Google's cloud service or on a computer. Unfortunately, as Google adds, those who decline the restart have been faced with a "Pixel is starting" message on repeat.

The company states it is working on a system update to "repair the issue and restore access to media files without requiring a factory reset." Regarding the Pixel starting screen loop, Google says it's investigating alternative methods to help users recover at least some of their data.

For now, it looks like a band-aid Google Play Systems update is rolling out for the affected devices, which should prevent it from happening to more people.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The problem faced a sheer amount of user reports two weeks ago and seemingly only involved the Pixel 6 Pro. Most of what Google has mentioned was discussed in those reports, such as users facing a persistent "storage is full" message on their Pixel.

This occurred for multiple users who had remaining space ranging from 50GB to 250GB. Users also discovered that since they are unable to access their internal storage, none of their data appears when they go to back it up on the phone. As a result, many were encouraged to connect their phone to a computer and manually back up their photos, videos, and anything else before the factory reset.

Attempts to recreate the problem using a Pixel 6a were made, though persistent crashing was its flavor of choice instead of the frustrating storage problem.

Google has asked for patience as it looks to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, an estimated timeframe hasn't been given, so it'd be best to avoid creating any new users on your Pixel device.