Google Pixel July 2022 Update enables additional VoLTE calling features for some

What you need to know

Google delivers a new July 2022 update for Pixel devices.

Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive the new security patch today.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get additional VoLTE features in select regions.

Starting today, Google Pixel users will receive their July security update on their Android devices. Google has announced the new security update on its Pixel Phone support page. The July 2022 update brings in several security patches alongside enabling new VoLTE calling features in select regions.

The support page suggests that the monthly update is being rolled out to all supported Pixel devices running on Android 12. The rollout should start from today and will continue until next week in a phased manner. If you own the respective Pixel device, you should probably keep checking the software update setting or wait for the notification once the OTA update becomes available for the device.

As stated above, the July security update rollout appears to be minor as there aren't any huge enhancements apart from the security patches. We have seen a Pixel Feature Drop from last month's security update, which seems not the case this time. The full changelog further mentions the new update rollout will enable additional VoLTE features on specific networks on Pixel devices.

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are certainly one of the best Android smartphones you can get. If you own them and live in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, or Asia-Pacific regions. In that case, you should see the new VoLTE feature rolling out with the latest update this week, provided you belong to specific networks, as outlined above.

Android security bulletin of July 2022 further specifies that the new security patch addresses all the vulnerabilities affecting Android devices. Google further describes these vulnerabilities through tables in its accompanying bulletin post.

These include CVE IDs, associated references, and type of vulnerability, to name a few. While some of them are fixed through security patch levels of July 1, the remaining ones are resolved via the latest July 5 security update. However, the search giant encourages Android partners to fix them with a single update.

Here are all the Pixel devices and software versions they get during the rollout:

Global

Pixel 4 (XL): SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 4a: SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 4a (5G): SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 5: SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 5a (5G): SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.003

Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.003





Verizon

Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.003.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.003.A1





EMEA/APAC

Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.001.B1

Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.001.B1

Every month, the timely security updates from Google keep its Android devices running at their best. Meanwhile, select Samsung Galaxy S22 device owners have already tested OneUI 5 beta, which runs on Android 13. As per earlier reports, the supposed beta program could start rolling out to all users in the coming weeks. Android 13 official rollout, on the other hand, is just a few weeks away.