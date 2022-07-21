Google Photos expands its printing services to more countries

What you need to know

Google introduced photo and canvas print services for Photos users in the U.S. back in 2019, but the service hasn't been made available outside the country, until now. Google Photos' print services are now available in Europe and Canada.

Starting today, Google Photos users in 28 European countries and Canada can order photo prints in various sizes. In Canada, the price starts at $0.39 CAD (excluding shipping and tax). You can order prints in 4 x 4, 4 x 6, 5 x 7, 8 x 10, 11 x 14, 12 x 12, 12 x 18, 16 x 20, or 24 x 36 inches.

In Europe, individual prints cost €0.15 each (plus shipping fee and tax), with prices increasing by print sizes. Available sizes are 10 x 10, 10 x 15, 13 x 18, 20 x 20, 20 x 30, 30 x 45, 40 x 60, 50 x 50, 50 x 75, and 60 x 90 centimeters. Many of these sizes were added to the service's existing size options last year.

For canvas prints, available sizes in Canada range from 8 x 8 to 20 x 24 inches. Meanwhile, in Europe, canvas sizes range from 20 x 20cm to 75 x 100cm.

The move expands the printing options available to Photos users in those territories, where only photo books were previously available. More importantly, it integrates Google's in-house printing service into Photos, removing the need to seek out third-party vendors.

Plus, searching for photos you want to print out, even those from a few years ago, is a breeze, thanks to Photos' built-in search function that filters your search by location, time, subject and more parameters.

"And because Google Photos helps you keep your photos organized and searchable, it’s easy to find what you want to print even if you’re looking for a shot from years ago," Google said in a blog post (opens in new tab).

If you want to see your best shots in a full catalog, photo books are already available in Europe since 2018.