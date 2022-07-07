Google News Showcase adds The Guardian to its roster of UK publishers

What you need to know

Google has enrolled another major news publisher in the U.K. in Google News Showcase, a program it launched two years ago to pay publishers for their content.

The Guardian is the latest U.K. publisher to sign a deal with Google to include its content in News Showcase. It's unclear how much Google will pay the publisher for content, but the program promises a $1 billion payout over three years.

"We are pleased to have expanded our partnership with Google to make our journalism available in digital, video and other formats in ways that will engage even wider audiences," Keith Underwood, CEO of The Guardian, said. "This new deal supports further investment in journalism and will bring a new audience back to our sites where we can build deeper relationships of enduring value."

Google launched News Showcase in the U.K. early last year, and nearly 240 news titles have since joined the scheme. The Guardian's participation follows the media company's similar move in Australia (opens in new tab) in February 2021.

"Local news publishers make up 93% of the titles who’ve signed up to News Showcase in the U.K. to curate news in new ways and deepen their engagement with online audiences," said (opens in new tab) Ronan Harris, Google's vice president for the U.K. and Ireland.

Some of the existing News Showcase participants in the country are Grantham Journal, NationalWorld.com, Reach’s Belfast Live, and Clear Sky’s North Devon Gazette.

Earlier this year, Google announced (opens in new tab) that it would make it easier to find local publishers in Google News Showcase by including their panels in Google News' local section.