Gemini for web gets support for Google Keep and Tasks extensions

What you need to know

Google Keep and Google Tasks extensions are now available on the Gemini web client.

Users can access them by typing @Google Keep and @Google Tasks in the Gemini search.

They can enter prompts like "Create a note called [note name]" or "Remind me at [time] to call [name]."

Gemini has been one of the better alternatives to ChatGPT and other similar AI assistants. However, Android users will have an extra edge with Gemini since they already use most other Google services. Gemini is now integrating some of them on the web.

The search giant is now adding Google Keep and Google Tasks extensions to Gemini on the web client, as spotted by 9to5Google. Users can easily access the extensions by typing @Google Keep or @Google Tasks on the search bar. They can create notes and lists, add items to current lists, or find stuff from them.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Further, they can ask Gemini to perform their tasks using stored notes in the Google Keep app. Some of the examples shared by the search giant on the Gemini Apps Help page include:

Create a note called [note name]

Create a list called [list name] with [item 1, item 2, …]

Similarly, for Google Tasks, the support page shared a few prompts that users can get along with:

Remind me on [date] at [time] to [task].

Remind me at [time] to call [name].

Add [task] in my to-dos.

Users can review what these new extensions can do on the support pages. There are some actions that these extensions cannot perform. They include:

Modify a note

Delete notes and lists

Share notes and lists

View images and drawings

Add an image

These are additions to the other Google Workspace extensions, which include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and Google Drive. Summarizing emails is one of the most used activities in Gemini support. It appears these new extensions' support should make organizing and keeping notes a lot easier for Android phone users.

In other news, Gemini Live, the AI tool for natural conversations, has been made free to all users, a privilege previously reserved for Gemini Advanced subscribers.