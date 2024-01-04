Don't expect all of 'Galaxy AI' to work without Samsung and Google on the S24

What you need to know

Galaxy AI teasers confirm the necessity for users to sign into their Samsung and Google accounts for further boosts in its capabilities.

Samsung also reiterated the need for an internet connection, which lines up with its teased "cloud-based AI" features that it'll lean on industry partners for.

Galaxy AI, alongside the Galaxy S24 series, will be revealed on January 17 at 1 pm ET.

Samsung's AI software is on the way and it looks like it'll require a little more from users to get working.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Korean OEM's "Galaxy AI" will require an internet connection for several unspecified features. The company confirmed as much during its AI teasers, also stating users will need to sign into their Samsung and Google accounts for what's likely a boost in the software's capabilities.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Galaxy AI requiring an internet connection isn't entirely surprising. When Samsung first teased its new model, potentially named "Gauss," it stated the software would deliver on-device AI and cloud-based AI supported by industry partners. The latter is definitely what this confirmation is about, although the features that will require the Internet are unclear.

It was said that Galaxy AI is Samsung's take on OpenAI's ChatGPT as the new model can summarize sentences, respond to users using natural language, translate text, and help compose emails.

More importantly, Galaxy AI is said to become personal and offer consumers a "new level" of intelligence. One such feature is the “AI Live Translate Call." Samsung explained that this feature can translate a call you're having with another person in real-time, offering audio and text translations for you to look forward to.

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung is said to be taking an interest in ensuring the user's data, used for its on-device AI purposes, remains on the phone.

Luckily, the wait for Samsung's reveal is short as the company announced its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This is when we'll learn more about Galaxy AI and the new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.