Discord finally shows Android some love with its new improvements

Discord has announced a new overhaul for its Android app.

The update switches the app to the "React Native" development framework.

Discords' new efforts for Android seek to provide users with a better experience, uniform design theme, and faster content updates.

Discord has announced significant improvements coming for Android users over the coming weeks that should make the app more consistent with iOS.

Discord is one of the best messaging apps on Android, primarily known for being used by gamers and gaming communities for messaging, voice chatting, and even video chatting with one another. The platform today announced its plan to improve the experience of Discord throughout the weeks ahead for Android.

Discord highlights two primary items on its agenda: better consistency across platforms and faster app update cycles. It mentions how Android updates would usually arrive after desktop and iOS updates and how its new efforts should rectify this scenario to better your experience.

(Image credit: Discord)

Discord has rebuilt the Android app using the "React Native" development framework. According to Discord, the switch to React Native "means an experience that is ever-improving at a more rapid pace across every platform Discord is available on, while still retaining Android and iOS specific patterns in the UI." The platform also informs that the UI and design of the Discord app should be more uniform moving forward on desktop, Android, and iOS devices.

Apparently, this new framework will assist Discord engineers in pushing out updates faster as everything will be more streamlined. Discord says that, as it grows, these new updates should assist it in finding ways to "support you and your communities as quickly and efficiently as possible, regardless of which device or platform you happen to be using."

As the update rolls out, users will see a much larger font size, much like the iOS version of the app. Existing users of Discord will be updated to the new version of the app once it's available "in the coming weeks."