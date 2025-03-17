What you need to know

ChatGPT can now be set as a default assistant on Android phones.

A beta version of the app revealed that it shows up in one of the options for the device's digital assistant.

You can wake ChatGPT by long pressing the home button or any other gesture that you'd use for Google.

However, the downside is that you cannot invoke it with a voice command or a hot word.

While Google is trying to replace Assistant with Gemini, ChatGPT seems to be on the same mission. The newest Beta version of the app reveals that you can do more with ChatGPT on Android Phones.

Spotted on the v1.2025.070 beta of the app on Android(via Android Authority), users can now set ChatGPT as the device’s default assistant app. Not only that, but it will also let them trigger ChatGPT using all the same way you would for Google Assistant or Gemini.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

To set ChatGPT as your default assistant, you'd have to head into the device's settings and manually pick ChatGPT as the option under the "Default Digital Assistant App" option.

Once users have done the above, it will enable them to launch the assistant by either long pressing the home button or swiping from the bottom corner of the screen, while using gesture navigation, the publication added.

However, having ChatGPT be your default assistant does have its drawbacks. Users cannot wake it with a voice command like you would say "Hey Google." "As that functionality requires access to privileged APIs only available to trusted, preinstalled apps," Android Authority added.

However, once triggered with a long press of the home button, you see a circular globe-like animation at the center of the screen, after that users can interact with it as you normally would use ChatGPT.

Furthermore, ChatGPT introduced new AI tools last month, that could help users cut their research time in half. It could mimic the process of a human analyst, scouring through online sources to give users an in-depth report based on their prompt. However, this feature is only available to Pro users, unlike Gemini's Deep Research feature which is free for a couple of prompts after the recent app update.