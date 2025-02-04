ChatGPT’s new AI tool does the research, so you don’t have to

What you need to know

OpenAI just launched Deep Research for ChatGPT, a fast AI tool that cranks out detailed research reports in minutes instead of hours.

Deep Research mimics a human analyst, scouring and blending online sources for well-rounded reports.

It’s available for ChatGPT Pro users at $200 a month, with a limit of 100 queries per month.

OpenAI has unveiled a new AI agent for ChatGPT that cranks out detailed research reports in no time. Think of it as your fast pass to pro-level insights, removing the need to wait around for ages to get the info you need.

OpenAI’s Deep Research is designed to take on tough research tasks by diving into multi-step investigations across the web. It slashes the time needed for deep research, pulling off in minutes what used to take hours of manual work (via Android Authority).

Mimicking the careful process of a human analyst, it scours, sorts, and blends tons of online sources to spit out detailed, well-rounded reports, according to OpenAI's announcement.

Once you give Deep Research a solid prompt and iron out a few quick details, it gets to work on its own, crunching data behind the scenes. While it might take anywhere from five to 30 minutes to finish, OpenAI says this smart system can smash through hours of human research in just a fraction of the time.

With rivals, especially Chinese companies like DeepSeek, heating up the race, OpenAI’s launch of Deep Research is a big leap forward in building smarter, more independent AI tools.

Built on OpenAI’s upcoming o3 model, Deep Research is designed for professionals who need solid, in-depth insights. Whether you're in finance, science, policy, or engineering, this tool helps tackle heavy research with accuracy and reliability.

This AI agent works on its own, mapping out and executing multi-step research while staying flexible enough to backtrack and adapt to real-time info when needed.

Rather than solely producing text, this AI lays out its whole research process in a sidebar—citations, methodology, and all—so you see exactly how it got there.

Deep Research looks ready to shake up knowledge work, bringing big benefits to its users. The features it offers seem pretty similar to Google Gemini's Deep Research too.

Google rolled out its own version last year for subscribers, aiming to cut research time down to minutes instead of hours. OpenAI's Deep Research seems to be chasing the same goal.

Deep Research is currently available on the web for ChatGPT Pro subscribers, costing $200 a month, with a cap of 100 queries per month.