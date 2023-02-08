Can't send Tweets? Hit the daily tweet limit? It's not just you

What you need to know

Twitter users are having trouble sending Tweets or retweeting posts.

A "daily limit" error is causing the problem with an arbitrary per day limit.

It's likely that this change was unintentional but it seems very widespread.

If you're like me, you probably Tweet a few times per day. Today, on my seventh Tweet at around 5 PM ET, Twitter told me that I had reached the "daily limit for sending Tweets." I wasn't sure what to make of this but it looks like I'm not alone.

After reaching out to friends and colleagues, it appears that a change has been made at Twitter that's preventing people from sending Tweets. While my limit appears to be 6 Tweets, other users are reporting that they've sent zero Tweets today and still can't make new ones.

Twitter has been (opens in new tab) making lots of changes (opens in new tab) ever since Elon Musk took over the company but it's not known if this change was intentional or not. More than likely, this was an unintentional error that occurred after today's launch of new 4,000 character limit Tweets for some users.

If you're seeing the error, just know that you're not alone. We'll continue to update this article as we learn more information.