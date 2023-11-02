Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 drops with over 30 fixes for Google's devices

What you need to know

Google is rolling out a much larger Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 for eligible devices as the company looks to fix quite a few glaring problems.

A couple of main issues fixed include some devices not being able to receive calls and devices crashing when checking for software updates.

Google is aware of and continuing to work on several "top issues" with its software, which include overheating and app crashes.

As we start wrapping up the week, Google is rolling out the next beta for its upcoming Android 14 feature drop.

As posted on Reddit, Google is starting to push Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 to all eligible users. This latest update, arriving with build number U1B2.230922.013, will be made available for enrolled testers rocking a Pixel 5a up to the Pixel 8 Pro, including the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Beta 2.2 is much larger than the "minor update" that arrived with Beta 2.1, as detailed in its changelog. Several bug fixes are as follows:

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from receiving calls. (Issue #298747690)

Fixed an issue where tapping or long-pressing a Quick Settings tile sometimes failed to launch the corresponding app or settings menu. (Issue #302147272)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when checking for system software updates. (Issue #303739210)

Fixed an issue that prevented Device Mirroring from working correctly with Pixel Fold devices. (Issue #302003079)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There are 30 additional fixes that Google has included, which are likely looking to rectify many of the problems and a few "known issues" that have persisted in the software for quite some time. The patch includes a fix for the reliability of Face Unlock and an issue that caused problems with a device's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity when rebooted.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold have received a fix involving the "All Apps" button appearing far too slowly in the taskbar whenever a user opens an application. The tablet is additionally receiving a few more fixes to help solve choppy animations, "popping" audio when changing the volume, and an issue regarding fingerprint unlock not returning users to their app.

Despite the size of Beta 2.2, there are still quite a few "top issues" that Google is aware of with its software. Device overheating, battery discharging, and camera app crashes are among them, to name a few.

Google states devices in the beta testing program will be updated automatically in around five days. Users can always manually check to see if the OTA update is available for them by navigating to their Settings > System > System update.

Android 14's first feature drop is expected to arrive sometime in December, and with that comes several additional features. Wrapped in this also appears to be a few goodies the company did not include on the Pixel 8 series for launch.