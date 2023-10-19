Pixel 8 owners will have to wait to get Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1

What you need to know

Google has released the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1, which comes with a few big fixes.

Devices will be automatically updated to Beta 2.1, but Pixel 8 devices will receive the update at a later date.

The stable QPR1 update is expected to drop in December, bringing more features to Pixel devices.

If you're enrolled in the Android 14 beta program and own an eligible Pixel phone, then your device is being treated to a new update starting today.

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 isn't a particularly large update, but it does come with a few bug fixes that you might want to take advantage of. Aside from system stability, build U1B2.230922.010 addresses some issues with the under-display fingerprint sensor and cellular connectivity.

Here are the list of fixes per Google's release notes:

Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn't connect to cellular service.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

According to the Android Beta Reddit, eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program (Pixel Tablet, Pixel 5a and newer) will be automatically updated within five days via an OTA update. Unfortunately, Pixel 8 owners will have to wait before they can install the update, and while a specific date was not provided, the update is "coming soon" for these devices. The Pixel 8 series was added to the beta program shortly after Beta 2 was released earlier in October.

To update your Pixel, navigate to Settings > System > System update.

While OEMs like Samsung are still making their way to Android 14, Pixels are among the first to receive the stable update and are already beta testing the first quarterly platform release, which is expected to arrive in December with a host of new features, including some Pixel 8-specific features that were not available at launch.