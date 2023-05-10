Android 14 Beta 2 lands on Pixel phones, squashes a ton of bugs

What you need to know

Google has launched the second Android 14 beta.

The update comes with a number of bug fixes and a few new features.

Android 14 Beta is slated to reach platform stability in June.

With the Google I/O 2023 keynote over, the company is already getting back to work by launching the latest beta build for Pixel smartphones.

Per the release notes, Android 14 Beta 2 features a lot of bug fixes, which makes sense as the software is expected to reach platform stability by June. You can find the full list of bug fixes below:

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.

Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.

Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.

Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.

Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.

Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.

Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).

Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.

Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.

In addition to the above, Google also highlighted a few new features available in the second beta. The release notes state that users can find improvements to predictive back animations, full-screen intent notifications, and additional data safety information, which it previously highlighted in a separate post about online safety.

If you're on the beta program, you can update your eligible Pixel smartphone now. If you're not, installing the Android 14 beta is pretty easy, although Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda noted that there were a lot of bugs in his Android 14 beta 1 hands-on, which were hopefully addressed with this update.

Most Pixels will receive the UPB2.230407.014 build, while the UPB2.230407.014.A1 build rolls out to the Pixel 6 series on Verizon.

