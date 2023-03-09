Android 14 may let users create their own emoji wallpapers on Pixels

What you need to know

Android 14 may bring an emoji wallpaper creator exclusively to Pixels.

Through the "Emoji Lab," users may be able to choose between 14 emojis, several patterns, and colors as they create their own backgrounds.

This was spotted in the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 which focuses primarily on user security and privacy.

Google could be prepping a Pixel-exclusive feature that would put your personality directly on display.

Tucked away in the latest Android 14 Developer Preview 2, XDA Developers found what appears to be an emoji wallpaper creator for Pixel phones. After enabling it, a new "Emoji Lab" option appeared when looking through the device's wallpaper options.

While it's still in some early form of development, users may be able to select from 14 emojis to be a part of their custom wallpaper, "Mosaic," "Lotus," "Stacks," "Sprinkle," and "Prism" patterns alongside different color options.

There also appears to be an "edit emoji" button. It's unclear at the moment what this could mean but it may allow for further customization down the line.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: XDA Developers) (Image credit: XDA Developers) (Image credit: XDA Developers)

Wallpapers created through the Emoji Lab are saved within this unique category whenever you're looking to set it as your device's background. It also looks like Google may let users go back and edit their creations, as well. But if you're a little unsure of what you're looking for, the randomizer button is always there to see what your phone can come up with on its own.

While this wallpaper creator is fun and may be quite welcome, it's too early to tell whether or not this will be included for Google's phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and the upcoming Pixel 8 when Android 14 is fully released. Apparently, what further drives home this being a potential Pixel exclusive is the required flag to declare: com.google.android.feature.PIXEL_EXPERIENCE.

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 only rolled out a day ago and pretty much has its sights set on security and privacy. Google did add a further limit on apps frozen in the background to help cut down on the number of resources it's using in an effort to prolong users' batteries.

A privacy effort coming into play involves our personal photos. Our pictures can be quite sensitive, so Google has added a new method where you can decide which photos and videos apps have access to without needing to expose your entire library.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)