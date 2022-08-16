Android 13 squashes a ton of Google Pixel bugs with August software patch

What you need to know

Google has rolled out the August 2022 software update alongside the stable Android 13 release.

The update fixes a bevy of bugs affecting the battery, camera, connectivity, Bluetooth, biometrics, display, sensors, and more.

Google yesterday pushed out the stable version of Android 13 to Pixel phones, along with a crazy number of bug fixes rolling out to those devices through the August 2022 software update.

The search giant posted a seemingly endless list of fixes that address a broad range of issues plaguing Google's best Android phones. Some of the most notable fixes address connectivity issues. The Google Pixel 6 series, in particular, was hit with widespread Wi-Fi connectivity issues that caused connections to randomly drop.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a recently saw reliability issues with its fingerprint sensor, which recognized unregistered fingerprints. While Google didn't acknowledge the issue, the extensive changelog seems to include mention of fixes for it. It includes fingerprint performance, stability, and reliability improvements. The Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a should also now have better fingerprint haptics latency and response during unlock.

In addition, Google squashed a few minor problems, such as Gboard displaying over text field while typing, text disappearing in the Phone app, and password autofill not working in certain apps. A few issues with Google Assistant and audio have been resolved as well.

Google also fixed a battery bug that stopped charging before battery level reached 100%. Some issues that prevented Adaptive Charging and wireless charging with Pixel Stand from working are now gone.

A lot of the Bluetooth issues you may have encountered recently should now disappear thanks to a slew of fixes included in the update. These include issues that caused Bluetooth audio to skip during device wake-up, incorrect current media playback status report, and choppy audio playback over Bluetooth LE. You can view the full changelog here (opens in new tab).

The bug fixes add to the many notable features introduced by Android 13, such as notification permissions, expanded Material You support, a redesigned media player, and improved privacy controls.