Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 lands for Pixel owners with potential 'Dirty-Pipe' fix

What you need to know

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available for select Pixel devices.

This release includes the April security patch, along with a few bug fixes.

There are also a couple of known bugs to be aware of.

Early last month, Google surprised Pixel owners everywhere with the release of the Android 12 QPR3 beta software. The QPR stands for "Quarterly Platform Release" and gives users the ability to test out new features ahead of the official launch. This update in particular contains new features and bug fixes that will be made available in the June Pixel Feature Drop. Fast forward a few weeks, and now Google has released Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2.

The update is currently available for some of the best Android phones from Google, ranging from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL all the way up to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. According to the release notes, this update includes the following fixes:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.

Unfortunately, there are also some new bugs that have cropped up, and Google provides some explanation as to what those are:

In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device's personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

When launching the NHS COVID-19 app, a keystore issue can cause the app to crash.

Along with being able to test out new features first, another reason why you might consider jumping on the QPR3 beta bandwagon is for a rather important security patch. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are open to a Linux kernel vulnerability known as "Dirty Pipe." If your device is affected, it could allow hackers to gain full-control over your phone, but the patch was not included in the March Security Patch. However, according to one developer, Google has updated the kernel with the QPR3 release which supposedly includes the fix for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners.

(Image credit: @mile_freak07)

With this update, you have a couple of different ways of installing it. If you've already enrolled in the Android 12 QPR3 beta program, then you should be receiving an OTA update over the course of the next day or so. But if you opted to hold out following the initial release, Google has already published the factory images if you want to manually flash the update yourself.