Apple is probably never going to make a folding iPhone that magically turns into an iPad Mini when you open it up. It doesn't need to, because it understands the value of proper tablet apps and can actually sell a few tablets each year because of it.

Samsung, on the other hand, was in the perfect position to make a folding phone. It makes what are arguably the best Android phones you can buy, with the best displays, and makes the best Android tablet you can buy, too. But since nobody is buying Android tablets and Google stopped caring about them, Samsung did the next best thing — built a phone that folds out into a tablet for those times you want to need it to.

A creased display can ruin any device.

We know that Samsung is planning on making more of them. And it should, because working at an idea until it gets it perfect is another thing Samsung does really well. But eventually, there's an idea it needs to steal from Apple — how to build a device with a single folding display that doesn't have an ugly, nasty crease down the center.

Why that wasn't already figured out baffles my mind. It's something a junior mechanical engineer should be able to figure out and it seems to have been ignored. Let me quote myself for a moment:

I have touched a lot of thin, flexible, rigid plastic sheeting. Yes, flexible and rigid at the same time. The materials used have to be flexible enough to fold but rigid enough to support the OLED sheet and digitizer on both sides and at the edges. That means it has to have a minimum bend radius that if passed, will form a crease. You can also decrease that radius if you "overbend" when folding flat and pop the crease out, but the phone isn't designed to do that.

The important thing there is "minimum bend radius, that if passed will form a crease" because that's how anything you can bend works. Samsung knows this. I know Samsung knows this because even I know it and I am a very bad at mechanical engineering based on the few times I'd had to dabble with it in the field.

And we now know that Apple knows about a minimum bending radius, too, because it has filed for a patent that would prevent a crease from forming in a folding display.