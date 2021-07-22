Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the first foldable phones to come with an ingress protection rating, according to tipster Max Weinbach. Both phones will apparently have an IPX8 rating, which means they might be able to withstand continuous immersion in water deeper than 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

While an IPX8 rating certainly sounds impressive, it looks like the foldables will not offer any kind of dust resistance. The best Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S21 series, come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This isn't entirely surprising, however, as making a foldable phone with an IP68 rating is a lot more challenging.

Both the upcoming phones are expected to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood with support for 5G connectivity. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to have a 7.55-inch inner screen with S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Flip will come with an identical 6.7-inch main screen as last year's Galaxy Z Flip.

As confirmed by Samsung earlier this week, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are going to be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 at 10 am ET. Alongside the new foldables, Samsung will also unveil a bunch of other exciting new products — including the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

If you're interested in getting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Z Flip 3, you can register for more information before August 11 and get an additional $100 credit when you trade-in your current phone. What's more, Samsung is letting customers trade-in up to two devices to save even more on the new Galaxy foldables.