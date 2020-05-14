The Anker Soundcore Vortex over-ear Bluetooth headset drops to $35 with code 93XPJ82 at Newegg. The headphones are going for $69 without the code, and you'll still find them selling for that price at other retailers like Walmart. Even refurbished, these headphones sell for around $50. Today's deal is sold directly from the official Anker store and includes free shipping, but the code expires at the end of the day.

The Vortex uses 40mm drivers to deliver powerful sound. The audio is professionally tuned and Hi-Res and uses the aptX codec for high fidelity. Listen to everything from your favorite music to TV shows on your phone to podcasts and do it all with great clarity.

The Bluetooth headset's battery life lasts for up to 20 hours. That's plenty of time to take these headphones to work or wherever else you might use them. If the battery runs low, just plug in. The wired aux cable is optional but basically lets you listen nonstop no matter where you are.

You'll definitely be able to travel with this. Never mind that the price is affordable enough to justify it. The design of the headset makes it so it can fold flat. You'll get a hard-shell travel case for your headset to have some place to fit snugly on the road. The earcups use memory foam, too. Memory foam will give you a comfortable feel every time you put them on, which means you'll always be comfortable even after hours of use. The headband is also made with leather so it will rest nicely and feel great on top of your head.

The built-in microphone has a multi-functional button that allows you to answer calls without reaching for your phone. Anker has great customer service and covers it with an 18-month warranty.