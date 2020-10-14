Right now, you can get yourself equipped with a bunch of Anker's most popular products with Prime Day savings offering some of their best prices ever. The sale features charging accessories like cables, power banks, and wall chargers, as well as audio products like speakers and earbuds, plus much more.

Saving on technology and related accessories is a must on Prime Day . If you have already made your big tech purchases, it's time to turn your attention to the peripherals and other gear that can truly elevate your experience. And when it comes to tech essentials, very few brands do it as well as Anker .

We love Anker products, you love Anker products, and we all love a discount. That's why Anker's Prime Day sale is perfect for any tech fan.

One top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $67.99. It regularly goes for $100 and this is the lowest we have ever seen it go. It features a 100W power output with two USB-C PD ports and two PowerIQ USB-A ports so you can power up four devices at once.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are also a great choice for affordable headphones with a 25% saving. Being ANC-enabled, they can help you eliminate ambient noises and block out distractions. Whether that happens to be children screaming, an airplane's engine, or some other obnoxious sound you want to get rid of, you can focus on just your music with the Q20. They also last for up to 40 hours per charge.

The whole Anker Prime Day sale features many, many more options so it's well worth checking out in full before the deals expire tonight!