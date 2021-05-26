Google is working on a new feature for Pixels that'll let them automatically translate app content. If it ships, it'll be coming in Android 12 and was spotted by the folks over at XDA Developers.

How would this work? The short version of this story is that Google is working on a translation framework that'll allow your phone to automatically translate text in apps that don't support your phone's preferred language. Many apps already support multiple languages, so only a few niche apps (or even old and discontinued ones) will benefit from this. Still, users of said niche apps would value this functionality. It'll be a Pixel feature, though it is possible that third-party OEMs could add this into their respective skins when updating their phones to Android 12. You can pop over to XDA for the technical part of this if you're interested.