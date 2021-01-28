Android 11 Home ControlsSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

  • Samsung is finally including the power control settings that were introduced with Android 11.
  • Galaxy devices have so far included their own menu based on Samsung SmartThings.
  • The new menu can be selected from the Devices section of the quick settings menu.

While Samsung and Google start playing nice again, we're noticing that more and more of Google's services are being integrated with Samsung's. The companies recently announced a closer partnership that involves integrating Google Nest products with Samsung SmartThings, and even the Google Discover Feed being a default option for devices running One UI 3.1. It looks like there's even more to the story, as it's been discovered that Samsung is now adopting the power controls from Android 11 in addition to its own.

Samsung Android 11 Smart Home ControlsSource: 9to5Google

Unlike on Google Pixel phones, which accesses these controls when pressing the power button, Samsung has moved these controls elsewhere. As seen on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung has implemented home controls in the quick settings menu, under the Devices button, the same place that houses SmartThings controls. There is now a section to switch between the two services, depending on what you prefer.

Once in, you will be met with the same smart home control menu that you would find on a Pixel. According to 9to5Google, Samsung seems to have disabled the ability for one-tap on and off controls, meaning you have to tap again to pull up a particular device menu, which may seem like an unnecessary extra step.

As of now, it seems like the feature is limited to devices running One UI 3.1, which at the moment only includes the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy S21 smartphones, but you can expect that the best Samsung phones are likely to see the update soon.

