Motorola is finally updating the G7 Plus to Android 10 after bringing the update to its other handsets like the Motorola One Vision, One Power, and One Hyper. This is also the first Moto handset that's not running on the Android One platform to receive the update, and consequently, the first of the G-Series.

As with all Moto updates, Brazil is the first region to receive it. Per a Motorola support document spotted by XDA:

The update to Android 10 started on January 20, 2020, being released in stages. We expect all devices to receive the update by February 20, 2020.

When will my phone get Android 10?

Android 10 users on Motorola's near-stock version of Android can expect to receive niceties like a system-wide dark mode, stronger privacy controls, and full-screen gestures among others. You'll also need to have a carrier unlocked device to grab this set of updates, other than that, there's nothing to do but sit tight and wait for the update notification to hit your screen.

It's not exactly clear when the other Moto G7 and Moto G8 variants will get pushed to Android 10, but it can't be long now.

