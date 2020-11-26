The Thanksgiving sales are here now, and if you are in the market for a new Chromebook, you won't want to miss out on these new Black Friday Chromebook deals that just launched at Amazon. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 15% off a few different Chromebook models, with prices starting at just $209.99 for the Samsung Chromebook 4 , which is a discount of $40. If you are looking for something a little higher end, the Samsung Chromebook Plus is the option for you, and today it's down to just $479.99 from $550.

There's also a Lenovo Chromebook S330 which is down to $239.99 from $280 and an Acer Chromebook 514 which is down to $299.99 from $365. With the exception of the cheapest Samsung Chromebook, the others have 14-inch displays with up to 64GB of storage built in.

Many of these are quite highly rated at Amazon, with most of them having over four stars with hundreds of reviews. Chromebook availability has been uite limited over the past few months, so if you are looking to pick one up as a gift (or even for yourself) you'll want to make sure you pick up one of these right now before they sell out.