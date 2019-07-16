Two of Amazon's most successful products are the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick . The Amazon Fire TV Cube feels like a combination of both of these, bringing voice control to your home and media content to your TV. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for $69.99, which is 42 percent off the regular price. It's also less than an Echo Dot and Fire TV stick combined on a normal day. Additionally, when you purchase the Fire TV Cube through this deal, you get a $45 Sling TV credit.

On the video side of things, the Fire TV Cube supports 4K HDR 10 video. It can stream a wide variety of content including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, HBO Go, CBS All Access, and even YouTube .

As an assistant, the Fire TV Cube has built-in microphones, an external speaker so it can work without the TV, and it can handle thousands of commands that Alexa supports.

The Fire TV Cube also uses IR, using an extender to work as a universal remote. It can control external components that you might have in your entertainment setup. It also uses HDMI ARC to control devices plugged into your TV. What this means is that the Amazon Fire TV Cube can control your home through Alexa and your TV and media, all within one tiny box you can fit on a shelf.

