What you need to know
- Consumers in the U.S. can now pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 15.
- The smart display comes with a 15.6-inch screen and brings all-new Alexa experiences.
- It is priced at $250.
Back in September, Amazon expanded its smart display lineup with the launch of the Echo Show 15. The Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display that the retail giant has announced so far, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Nearly two months after its official unveiling, the smart display is now finally available to pre-order in the U.S. It is slated to begin shipping on December 9.
Unlike previous smart displays from Amazon, the Echo Show 15 has a flat design and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter in portrait or landscape orientation. As you can tell, the device looks a lot more like a photo frame than a smart display.
The Echo Show 15 also brings a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, making it easier for you to view your shared family calendar, track your incoming packages, find new recipes, manage to-do lists, and more. You can also stream your favorite shows and movies from services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.
While half of the Echo Show 15's screen is used to display the ambient rotating content, the other half is dedicated to customizable Alexa widgets. The Alexa widgets refresh continuously, ensuring that you always have access to the latest information. You can easily rearrange the widgets to suit your preferences.
Another feature that sets it apart from the best smart displays is visual ID, which basically lets you customize your Alexa experience. Once you enroll in visual ID, Alexa will recognize you when you walk in front of the smart display and show you a custom greeting, personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes others may have left for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung is betting big on Galaxy S22 shipments
If any company can sell millions of flagship phones next year it's Samsung. How it can do it is yet to be determined though.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The 2021 Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Garmin Venu 2 review: A fantastic smartwatch priced out of its league
The Garmin Venu 2 is a great smartwatch that will give you just about everything you'd want from the form factor, but it's got one major flaw. If only Garmin would lower the price a bit (and separate the sizes by price), I think this could be one of the more successful smartwatches on the market.
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.