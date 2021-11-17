Back in September, Amazon expanded its smart display lineup with the launch of the Echo Show 15. The Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display that the retail giant has announced so far, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Nearly two months after its official unveiling, the smart display is now finally available to pre-order in the U.S. It is slated to begin shipping on December 9.

Unlike previous smart displays from Amazon, the Echo Show 15 has a flat design and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter in portrait or landscape orientation. As you can tell, the device looks a lot more like a photo frame than a smart display.

The Echo Show 15 also brings a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, making it easier for you to view your shared family calendar, track your incoming packages, find new recipes, manage to-do lists, and more. You can also stream your favorite shows and movies from services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.