What you need to know
- A report from Bloomberg details several new devices Amazon is reportedly working on, some of which may debut this year.
- Amazon wants to be in more places around the home, including a wall-mounted 15-inch Echo Show and an Echo Robot with a screen that follows you around.
- An Echo TV soundbar with a built-in camera could make video calls easier, and an improved Echo Auto might solve some of the original product's issues.
While Amazon has been a bit quiet as of late, a new report out of Bloomberg (via The Verge) suggests the lull is about to end. Contained within are leaks of several new Amazon devices, including an Echo wall-mounted display, Echo TV soundbar, upgraded Echo Auto, and even an Echo Robot that follows you around the house.
These products are powered by Amazon Alexa and designed to get the virtual assistant into more places than ever. Some, like the Echo Robot, may never see the light of day. A robot with a screen and no arms can do no harm, but the report calls its viability into question, citing employees who have been testing its effectiveness in their homes over the past several years since development began.
While a mobile Echo Show would be fascinating, it likely wouldn't serve much of a purpose outside of a few niche cases. On the other hand, Echo for Walls could actually improve upon the Echo Show concept by taking it off your counter and mounting that display to the wall. It's not quite a TV, but it's darn close.
This 15-inch display is reportedly being designed especially to aid users in the kitchen, although it can be useful throughout the house thanks to its ability to display calendars, photos, weather, and timers, as well as deliver smart home control for all the best smart home products you have around your home. It even streams Netflix and Prime Video. If the wall mount doesn't work, it also might come with a tablet-friendly stand.
If you prefer to watch streaming services on your TV but still want some Alexa in the living room, the new Alexa-powered soundbar might be right up your alley. Aside from the expected voice-capable nature of any Alexa-powered device, this one also looks to pack a camera up top for easy video calls in your home. Heaven knows it's obscenely difficult to use your TV for such a function right now, which could serve a real purpose in many homes.
Lastly is an upgraded Echo Auto. While Bloomberg's report doesn't mention a significant form factor upgrade — as the original is little more than a way to get Alexa into your car — but the new design might also wirelessly charge your phone and look a bit sleeker.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra give us major Note vibes in the best way
Leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal a built-in S Pen slot, something that was missing on this year's Samsung flagship launches.
There are the best PSVR controllers you can buy
There are four options when it comes to which controller you can use with the PlayStation VR. Here's a rundown of those options and how you can determine which is best to add to your collection.
The iPhone 13 event leaks were wrong, but that doesn't make Apple right
The iPhone 13 is arriving for many consumers, but the devices leaked prior to the event were a bit different from what was announced, proving many leakers wrong. However, did Apple's secrecy prove to be a double-edged sword?
How to upgrade your smart home set up for under $100
Getting started with a smart home doesn't have to cost a fortune. Several connected devices are available right now for under $100 that will add tons of smart functionality to your daily routines. We've put together a list of some of our top favorites to get you started!