While Amazon has been a bit quiet as of late, a new report out of Bloomberg (via The Verge) suggests the lull is about to end. Contained within are leaks of several new Amazon devices, including an Echo wall-mounted display, Echo TV soundbar, upgraded Echo Auto, and even an Echo Robot that follows you around the house.

These products are powered by Amazon Alexa and designed to get the virtual assistant into more places than ever. Some, like the Echo Robot, may never see the light of day. A robot with a screen and no arms can do no harm, but the report calls its viability into question, citing employees who have been testing its effectiveness in their homes over the past several years since development began.

While a mobile Echo Show would be fascinating, it likely wouldn't serve much of a purpose outside of a few niche cases. On the other hand, Echo for Walls could actually improve upon the Echo Show concept by taking it off your counter and mounting that display to the wall. It's not quite a TV, but it's darn close.