We're all eagerly awaiting the huge Prime Day sale that takes place next week and the many deals the two-day event will bring. Now, Amazon has given us a little more insight into exactly what to expect by revealing a ton of the deals we will see on October 13 and 14 including those on Amazon devices, other electronics and smart home devices, toys, kitchen gear, and more. Prime Day 2020 is said to consist of more deals than any previous Prime Day event with promotions on pretty much everything you could want. The full event will certainly cover more than Amazon has just revealed, but it's worth checking out the upcoming deals below to know where to set your sights once the event officially kicks off on Tuesday. As well as the below, there will also be limited-time Lightning deals that pop up during the event with just a few hours and limited availability to grab them. Judging by the revealed deals, Amazon is clearly going hard with Prime Day this year in an effort to gobble up some of the early holiday spending and will likely carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon Prime Day Deals revealed Since Amazon states there will be "more than one million deals" during Prime Day, the below deals preview is still just a small sample of the items that will be on offer during the event. Still, it includes many popular categories and some of the best-selling items like Echo devices, Instant Pot, ancestry kits, video games, and much more. The deals aren't all live until October 13, though a few of the Amazon device deals have slipped out early and we now know those early sale prices won't be beaten on Prime Day itself. Amazon Echo users can also shop with Alexa beginning Sunday, October 11 to get early access to select deals. Check out the deals preview and let us know what you intend to shop this year! Amazon Devices Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99 Electronics Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles

Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras

Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames

Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras

Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on JBL Boombox

Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands

Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs

Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens

Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers

Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer Smart Home Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)

Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products

Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub

Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more

Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat

Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums

Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker Small Businesses Including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear

Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats

Save up to 25% on Simply Gum natural breath mints and chewing gum

Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game

Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade

Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co

Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts

Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu

Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios Home & Kitchen Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture

Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture

Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses

Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare

Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle and more

Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products

Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware

Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products Toys & Games Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids

Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters and Journey Girls

Save up to 30% on NERF Toys

Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street and Littlest Pet Shop toys

Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more

Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape and more

Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products

Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets

Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids Fashion Save up to 40% on select Levi's for the whole family

Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil and more

Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands

Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids

Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop

Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop

Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop

Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel

Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family Beauty Save up to 43% on Panasonic's men's grooming products

Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products

Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest

Save up to 50% on select Conair products

Save up to 50% on select men's grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette

Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin and Nivea

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk and T3

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken and Stila

Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty and many more Premium Beauty brands Health & Personal Care Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air

Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)

Save up to 30% on 'on the go' snack bars and ready to drink beverages

Save up to 20% on select products from Nature's Bounty

Save up to 20% on nutrition & wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle and Dymatize

Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines

Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite and Rid-X

Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials Amazon Brands Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo

Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products

Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear

Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly

Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care

Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials Automotive, Tools & Home Improvement Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save 35% off on NOCO Products

Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits

Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks

Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools

Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools

Save on Sylvania light bulbs

Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke & carbon monoxide alarms Lawn & Garden Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants

Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants

Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products

Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers

Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools

Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers Baby Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials

Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials

Save 20% on 4-Star baby products

Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials

Save up to 20% on Evenflo products Sports & Outdoors Save up to 30% on select Segway self-balancing electric scooters

Save up to 20% on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment

Save up to 35% on select adidas clothing, footwear and accessories

Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials Pets Save 30% on Wellness dog & cat food and treats

Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix Major Appliances Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers

Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances

Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances

Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods

Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances Grocery Save up to 35% on select products from Orgain

Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light and more

Save 30% on Hershey's Halloween candy favorites

Save up to 25% on ConAgra products

Save up to 25% on ConAgra products

