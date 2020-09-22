Amazon has still yet to announce when Prime Day 2020 will be taking place, but a new report from CNET points to October 13 being the big day. The company normally hosts its Prime Day event in mid-July, though this year things were delayed with the pandemic and everything else going on. CNET was not able to confirm whether the event would be a 48 hour sale as it was last year, or if it would increase again as it has the past few years.

On September 24 Amazon will be hosting an event to announce some new hardware, where we will likely see refreshed Echo products, Ring devices, and much more. That gives about two weeks between the announcements and Prime Day, which would mean we could see some significant discounts on the new hardware right after it becomes available.

According to the report, Amazon has blacked out vacation dates for warehouse workers from October 13 through October 20 in an effort to keep shipments on track. Amazon has not announced any dates for Prime Day 2020, and an Amazon spokesperson said:

"Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day. Customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.'"

By asking Alexa to keep you posted you will be notified of any official communications from Amazon regarding the annual Prime Day event and when it will take place in 2020. We will be covering all things Prime Day 2020 and all the best Prime Day deals once the event kicks off, so be sure to keep it locked here for more information as it becomes available.