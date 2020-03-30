What you need to know
- Amazon is still preparing for Prime Day 2020 as normal according to newly obtained emails.
- Sellers are being notified to have stock ready to ship to Amazon by mid-May.
- The event will likely take place in mid-July as usual.
Last month it was reported that Amazon was unsure of what impacts our current situations would have on Prime Day 2020, but some leaked emails now show that Amazon is continuing to push forward with planning. Business Insider has obtained emails sent out to some of Amazon's largest first-party sellers that show the company wants the sellers to have inventory available for Amazon to start ordering against as early as March 31, and that the company wants vendors to have deals submitted by April 17. Lightning Deals and other limited time promotions have a slightly extended deadline of May 8, but there will be an extra $500 per deal cost associated with it.
One of the emails sent out read:
All deal inventory should be ready to ship by mid-May to reduce risk of out-of-stock on Prime Day.
While another note that Amazon posted earlier in the month for sellers contained additional instructions for making sure they had deals submitted and that "Prime Day is quickly approaching". Given that Amazon has had to scale back its deliveries of all products to focus on just essentials as it ramps up staffing, it's a bit ambitious to think that having Prime Day take place in mid-July is a good idea. Several Amazon warehouses have already had to close due to sick employees, and halted inbound shipments from third-party sellers that weren't essential items.
Yes, Twitch is down right now for everyone
Having trouble with Twitch today? You aren't alone. The company confirmed via Twitter that it is investigating an issue with the website.
Eero Pro review: An excellent mesh router, but overkill for small spaces
Eero is one of the best-known names in mesh networking, and for good reason. It's a router system that's both simple and powerful, and one that makes it easy to configure as big as your house (and beyond) requires without adding needless complication.
Can Houseparty make it easier than ever to have the greatest parties?
There are a lot of different applications that make it easy to video chat with your friends and family, regardless of whether you are next door, or halfway around the world. With Houseparty, you can turn those video chats into fully-fledged parties, and it's quickly becoming more and more popular.
These cases will ensure that your Tab S4 is safe from accidents and more
If you want to keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 protected, you’ll need to find the best case. We have found some of the best protective and functional cases that money can buy for your Tab S4.