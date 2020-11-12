With features like built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, detailed sleep tracking, 20+ goal-based exercises, swimproof design, notifications on the intuitive touchscreen, and an up to seven-day battery life, this tracker has pretty much everything you could possibly need.

Fitbit offers deals on its most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers all the time, but this is the first time the Fitbit Charge 4 tracker is being offered at such a low price. Just ahead of Black Friday , the simply designed yet effective fitness tracker is being offered to Canadians for just $129.95. That equates to $70, or 35% off, the regular price of $199.95.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great device if you aren't looking for a full-fledged smartwatch but still want something that can track every stat under the sun. And what really makes this model stand out is the built-in GPS, which allows you to see your pace and distance on the small screen while hiking, cycling, or going for a jog without needing to bring your phone along. You can also listen to music with the Spotify app, and pay for items by tapping your wrist to a compatible terminal using Fitbit Pay.

With Active Zone Minutes, you get real-time updates as you work out so you can adjust the intensity accordingly to ensure you reach peak heart rate zones, and conversely, make sure not to over-exert yourself. This works hand-in-hand with the 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The tracker also includes 20+ goal-based exercises, so you can track everything from rowing to the elliptical, circuit workouts, and more. That includes swimming, too, by the way, since the device is also swim-proof.

One of my favorite features of Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers is the detailed sleep tracking. With Fitbit models, including the Charge 4, you can see not only how many hours of sleep you get each night but also how long you spend in the three main sleep zones (light, deep, and REM), along with your blood oxygen saturation (which could indicate breathing issues) and overall Sleep Score. Health and wellness, after all, isn't just about how much activity you get but how well-rested you are as well.