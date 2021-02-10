Today, Amazon officially rolled out a fun new social sharing option for its Echo devices called Alexa Music Sharing. This new feature allows users to ask Alexa to share a song that they're listening to with one of their friends or family members just by asking "Alexa share this song with Daniel." Not only will the recipient then be able to listen to the song on their end, but they can even send back a reaction via the Alexa app.

All users need to do is to enable Alexa Communications in the Alexa app, under the Communicate tab. Music Sharing with Alexa will work for people who own one of the best Alexa speakers and/or use the Amazon Alexa app on their smartphone. The recipient will then be able to listen to the shared song on their default music streaming service. If Alexa is unable to find a match on your contact's streaming service, she will suggest a station based on the artist's name or the song title.

The Alexa app currently allows you to set several different streaming services as your default service, including Apple Music, iheartradio, TuneIn, Radio.com, and Amazon Music. All are wonderful options, though if you haven't given Amazon Music Unlimited a try and are a Prime member, you might want to look into it. After all, we've said that Amazon Music is the one streaming service you shouldn't ignore.

Music Sharing is available now, just in time for you to send the perfect love song to your sweetheart (or sweetheart to be) before Valentine's Day arrives this Sunday, February 14th. If you don't have a special someone, don't fret — Music Sharing will continue to be a great way to share memories with old and new friends for years to come.