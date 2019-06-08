Almond OnePlus 7 Pro is launching in India on June 14

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 7 Pro in Mirror Gray and Nebula Blue color options at launch, with the company noting that the Almond hue will be available at a later date. We now have more details on availability, as OnePlus has confirmed that the Almond option is going on sale in India from June 14.

Like the Nebula Blue option, the Almond OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Other than the lighter hue, it is identical to the other variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and as such will be available for ₹52,999.

The phone is going up for sale on Amazon India, and will be available offline at all OnePlus exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, Croma, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Vijay Sales.