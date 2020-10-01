Among Us has taken gamers by storm and is showing no signs of letting up. Its addictive whodunit gameplay has spawned countless memes, streams, and arguments as players try to deduce which player among them is the Imposter. But for both the crew and the Imposters to play their best, they'll need to learn about the level their playing on.
As of this writing, Among Us features three distinct maps that have their own unique features. Every map is available from the start, no matter if you're playing on PC, Android, or iOS. Here are all the levels available in Among Us.
Whodunit?
Among Us
Don't get caught
Among Us is fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
The Skeld
The Skeld is probably the most popular map in the game. It was also the first map to launch with the game, with MIRA HQ and Polus being added later through free DLC updates. The Skeld features 14 rooms connected by corridors. It's a symmetrical map as well, which makes it easy to navigate.
The Skeld features 5 visual tasks as well, the most of any map. Crewmembers can use these to prove their innocence to the crew. The crew also has access to a security camera on this map, which allows players to see 4 corridors at the same time. The downside is that there are blind spots located at the short corridor at the top right and the two corridors at the bottom of the map.
If you're playing as an Imposter, you'll be happy to know that there are 5 vent connections that will help you make a quick escape. There are also 4 sabotage locations: The Reactor, Electrical, Communications, and the O2 room. Successfully sabotaging the Reactor or O2 room will result in an immediate win for the Imposters.
The most dangerous point on the map is the Electrical room, located at the bottom of the map. If an Imposter follows you into Electrical, it's almost impossible to escape. Even worse, the entrance does not appear on the security camera. The Imposter can also close the door and lock players in, as well as escape using the vent in the left corner once the deed is done.
MIRA HQ
MIRA HQ is the smallest map in the game and features only 12 rooms. The layout is also much more complex compared to the Skeld. Some of the rooms are close together while others are spread out at the end of a long corridor. Staying together will give the Crewmembers an advantage on this map.
MIRA HQ has only 1 visual task. Instead of security cameras, there's a door log, which keeps track of the last 20 Crewmembers who pass through one of the three sensors located in the top right corridor. Unfortunately, it only accounts for those three areas and nowhere else on the ship.
Imposters have 11 vents scattered around the map to choose from and they're all connected, which gives the Imposters lots of mobility. Imposters also have 3 sabotage locations, but no doors to lock on this map. The most dangerous point on the map is the Decontamination corridor that temporarily closes. If you're locked in Decontamination with the Imposter, your chances of escape are pretty low. The Imposter can also make a quick dash through the nearby vent to avoid detection.
Polus
Polus is the largest map in the game with 15 rooms. The layout is different than both previous maps and features a huge, open space in the center. The east and west sides are connected by corridors and rooms, however. The corridors to and from the Specimen room are long and featureless, which can be bad news for both Crewmembers and Imposters.
There are two visual tasks on the map: a scan and a turret used to shoot asteroids. The security cameras make their return on this map, this time covering 6 large areas. The only downside here is that you cannot watch all the cameras at once. There is a camera at every exit on both sides of the map, and one in the middle. You can also check on the vitals of the crew, a feature unique to this level. The computer used to check vitals is right next to the Office, in the center of the map.
Instead of vents, Imposters have 12 holes in the ground to travel through, divided into four connected systems. Imposters should note that there are more holes in the upper half of the body than the lower half. If you're an Imposter who likes to utilize vents, you're better off hunting on the upper parts of the map.
Since Polus is so open, there are no areas that are particularly ideal for killing if you're the Imposter. Still, they can catch stragglers in decontamination rooms that temporarily close during the decontamination process. They also have the option to close doors and have three sabotage locations on the map. None of the sabotage points are near the lower right corner of the map, which means that the crew is safer down there but will have to travel further to deal with any emergencies.
The lay of the land
Among Us is a breakout hit, perfect for parties and gatherings, both in-person and virtually. While the game is easy to jump into and play, the best players are the ones who take the time to learn the map and develop strategies to navigate them. Whether you're an Imposter or another member of the crew, Among Us is sure to deliver an entertaining experience every time you play.
