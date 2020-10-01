Among Us has taken gamers by storm and is showing no signs of letting up. Its addictive whodunit gameplay has spawned countless memes, streams, and arguments as players try to deduce which player among them is the Imposter. But for both the crew and the Imposters to play their best, they'll need to learn about the level their playing on. As of this writing, Among Us features three distinct maps that have their own unique features. Every map is available from the start, no matter if you're playing on PC, Android, or iOS. Here are all the levels available in Among Us.

The Skeld

The Skeld is probably the most popular map in the game. It was also the first map to launch with the game, with MIRA HQ and Polus being added later through free DLC updates. The Skeld features 14 rooms connected by corridors. It's a symmetrical map as well, which makes it easy to navigate. The Skeld features 5 visual tasks as well, the most of any map. Crewmembers can use these to prove their innocence to the crew. The crew also has access to a security camera on this map, which allows players to see 4 corridors at the same time. The downside is that there are blind spots located at the short corridor at the top right and the two corridors at the bottom of the map. If you're playing as an Imposter, you'll be happy to know that there are 5 vent connections that will help you make a quick escape. There are also 4 sabotage locations: The Reactor, Electrical, Communications, and the O2 room. Successfully sabotaging the Reactor or O2 room will result in an immediate win for the Imposters. The most dangerous point on the map is the Electrical room, located at the bottom of the map. If an Imposter follows you into Electrical, it's almost impossible to escape. Even worse, the entrance does not appear on the security camera. The Imposter can also close the door and lock players in, as well as escape using the vent in the left corner once the deed is done. MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ is the smallest map in the game and features only 12 rooms. The layout is also much more complex compared to the Skeld. Some of the rooms are close together while others are spread out at the end of a long corridor. Staying together will give the Crewmembers an advantage on this map. MIRA HQ has only 1 visual task. Instead of security cameras, there's a door log, which keeps track of the last 20 Crewmembers who pass through one of the three sensors located in the top right corridor. Unfortunately, it only accounts for those three areas and nowhere else on the ship. Imposters have 11 vents scattered around the map to choose from and they're all connected, which gives the Imposters lots of mobility. Imposters also have 3 sabotage locations, but no doors to lock on this map. The most dangerous point on the map is the Decontamination corridor that temporarily closes. If you're locked in Decontamination with the Imposter, your chances of escape are pretty low. The Imposter can also make a quick dash through the nearby vent to avoid detection. Polus