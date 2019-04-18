Alcatel's first phone to launch on Verizon Wireless has arrived, and it's the $120 AVALON V. Priced to appeal to the mass budget market, the AVALON V features a budget specs list that includes a 5.34" FWVGA+ 18:9 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 process and a 2,460mAh battery. It's running the out-of-date and soon to be even older Android Oreo OS, and Alcatel couldn't confirm when it'll be updated to Android Pie.

This is firmly designed to be one of the cheapest devices in Verizon's lineup, even cheaper than one of its key competitors – the Nokia 2V – even tho Nokia's phone is available for only $70. The one redeeming factor would be the rear finish, which is sandstone and unique for a device this affordable.

For those looking for a budget phone at Verizon, the AVALON V offers unique materials and an average display. The rest of the device leaves a lot to the imagination however, as the two-year-old OS isn't likely to get upgraded anytime soon, the display is less than HD and there's not much else it does offer. With that said however, Alcatel does make reliable affordable phones and this will be perfect for those who need something that will last.

It doesn't have the flashiness of most phones, but the AVALON V does offer a compact yet affordable entry-level experience and is another budget phone in Verizon's growing line-up. The AVALON V is available now at select Verizon stores and Verizon's website.

Buy at Verizon Wireless