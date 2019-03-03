Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie deliver a thorough recap of the most significant announcements from MWC. In addition to the innie vs. outie foldable concepts from Samsung and Huawei, they identify which version of the Galaxy S10 will appeal to which users.

They also look at the (possibly DOA) LG G8 and V50, three new Xperia phones from Sony that show the company putting up a strong fight, plus the bargain priced but decked out cameras of the Nokia 9 PureView.

