Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie deliver a thorough recap of the most significant announcements from MWC. In addition to the innie vs. outie foldable concepts from Samsung and Huawei, they identify which version of the Galaxy S10 will appeal to which users.
They also look at the (possibly DOA) LG G8 and V50, three new Xperia phones from Sony that show the company putting up a strong fight, plus the bargain priced but decked out cameras of the Nokia 9 PureView.
Show Notes and Links:
- Galaxy S10 72-hour review: What I love and what I hate
- Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know!
- Huawei Mate X first look: Three screen modes, four cameras and five Gs for €2299
- LG G8 hands-on preview: Not the claw you're looking for
- LG V50 hands-on: Five Gs, five cameras, two screens, and so many questions
- Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus hands-on: A new (tall-screened) era
- Nokia 9 PureView hands-on: Would you like a phone with that camera?
