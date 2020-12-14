The holidays are here and nothing says I love you like PlayStation merchandise. That's the saying, right? Anyways, you're probably on the lookout for some affordable gifts this holiday season, and PlayStation is always popular. While it's near impossible to get your hands on a PS5 or any official PS5 accessories right now, there are plenty of related products you can get that'll make the recipient just as happy... ok, I'm lying that they'll be just as happy, but the point is these are some cool PlayStation gifts that won't break the bank.

The best affordable gifts

I tried to find a mix of items below $50 for this list so that automatically excluded a lot of new games. Personally, I don't think you can go wrong with a PlayStation Store Gift Card. I know it's basic and boring, but it's incredibly versatile. There are thousands of games, apps, and movies on the PlayStation Store to choose from, and you don't need to go through the daunting process of making that choice. Just give a gift card and you're good to go.

Other gifts to look out for