The EufyCam E 1080p 1-cam kit wireless home security system is down to $109.99 at Newegg with code MKTC8CEREBMM. We did see a similar deal yesterday, but that code expired so if you missed out this is your second chance. The 1-camera kit is $260 without the code and around $210 at other retailers.

Camera has a 1-year battery life and comes with a 16GB microSD card that can record up to a year of recordings. No wires and IP65 rating for weather resistance so it can go outside. Records in 1080p and has night vision. Has several ways to install.

This 100% wire-free camera system is IP65 weatherproof-rated and has an internal battery that can last for a full year on a single charge (or three years in standby mode). One of the biggest concerns with getting a wireless security camera is whether or not the battery's going to let you down when you need it most, but this one definitely won't. It films in 1080p resolution and features night vision as well so you can see anything going on outside no matter what time of day it is. And using the EufySecurity app, you'll be able to check in on the camera's video feed no matter where you are.

Unlike other security systems, the eufyCam E doesn't require that you pay for a monthly service to use it. A 16GB microSD card is included with its purchase so you can store up to a year of recordings without needing anything extra, but the home base supports up to 128GB so you can upgrade for more room if you want to. You'll also receive mounting hardware so you can install the camera easily around your home.

If you're looking to add more cameras to your setup, you can do that at any time in the future for $179.99 per camera. The packages above also include the required base station that helps the cameras all work together seamlessly, and it can support up to 16 total cameras and 34 sensors. The sensors are available for $29.99 apiece on Best Buy.